Susan Rice claims President Trump has a problem with strong black women

NBC/MSNBC/PBS reporter Yamiche Alcindor is making her career by phrasing questions of the President in a nasty manner. She often has a fair question but turns around and makes a gotcha out of it.

President Trump called her out today and she immediately made it into an identity politics issue. It’s not because she’s a woman or because she’s black, as she tried to claim, it’s because she’s snarky. Trump treats everyone the same and doesn’t engage in identity politics — no special privileges for black women.

Watch:

Video of my exchange w/ Pres Trump today. My Q is on Trump saying this about governors on Thursday: “I have a feeling that a lot of the numbers that are being said in some areas are just bigger than they are going to be. I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators.” https://t.co/bska84ZFPs — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 29, 2020

Susan Rice, the famed liar of Sunday News Shows, thinks President Trump has a problem with strong black women. First of all, Yamiche is not a strong black woman, she’s a nasty person, spurred on by her nasty colleagues in the press. Secondly, these people are sick. They frame everything, literally everything, as a matter of identity politics.

Susan Rice is the former National Security Adviser who went on to five Sunday News Shows and falsely claimed the Benghazi attack was over an idiotic video almost no one viewed. She knew that it was an al-Qaida attack.

You go, girl. Pathetic when insecure men can’t stomach strong black women. https://t.co/ExjC9z5p1J — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) March 30, 2020

The Obama trolls are back.

Yamiche’s nasty fans know what to say to please the bosses:

“Yamiche Alcindor is a consummate professional. She is a world-class journalist… She also gets under the president’s skin because she asks probing & direct questions time & again at the briefings.” @PhilipRucker on President Trump telling @Yamiche’s to “be nice” pic.twitter.com/AaBZNC7WSk — Kasie DC (@KasieDC) March 30, 2020