Gov Newsom orders Californians to wear masks in public, no ban on ‘protests’

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered that all Californians wear a mask in public areas and high-risk places to stop the spread of the coronavirus. He’s concerned that the numbers are going up, not down.

“Simply put, we are seeing too many people with faces uncovered — putting at risk the real progress we have made in fighting the disease,” Newsom said in the statement.

“California’s strategy to restart the economy and get people back to work will only be successful if people act safely and follow health recommendations,” he added. “That means wearing a face covering, washing your hands, and practicing physical distancing.”

Under state law, residents who violate the new requirement could be charged with a misdemeanor and potentially face a financial penalty, according to a representative for the Newsom administration.

The state mandate exempts children 2 years old and younger and people with a medical, mental health or developmental disability that prevents them from wearing a face covering. Restaurant customers are also exempt when eating and drinking, as are residents engaged in outdoor recreation as long as they are able to socially distance from others.

Face coverings also are not required for the hearing impaired, or those communicating with them, or for workers whose health may be put at risk or may need to temporarily remove a mask to perform a task or service.

Masks must be worn by Californians in their workplace, when serving customers or any member of the public, by all food service workers, when walking through parking facilities and hallways at work, and when riding on elevators, according to the order. People who drive buses, taxis, ride-hailing vehicles or any other service that accepts passengers also must wear masks.

