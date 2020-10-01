Gov Newsom signs off on reparations panel, there go the taxpayers

California just became the first state government in the country on Wednesday to adopt a law to study and develop proposals for likely reparations to descendants of enslaved people and those impacted by slavery.

There won’t be a taxpayer left in the state before long.

It had bipartisan support according to Governor Newsom who signed off on it which tells you what kind of Republicans they have in California.

They want it to be “a paradigm that we hope will be resonant all across the United States.”

Assembly Bill 3121 to force the state to begin to confront its racist history and systemic disparities that persist today, the LA Times reports. This is despite the fact that California was a “free state

The new law creates a task force to recommend appropriate remedies for slavery and who will get the compensation.

“California has come to terms with many of its issues, but it has yet to come to terms with its role in slavery,” said Assemblywoman Shirley Weber (D-San Diego), the author of AB 3121. “We’re talking about really addressing the issues of justice and fairness in this country that we have to address.”

The bill goes on and on about how California was racist from the 1800s and on.

MAKE FEDERAL TAXPAYERS PAY

Critics say the FEDERAL TAXPAYERS SHOULD BE PAYING REPARATIONS!

“I think it should start at the federal level, but will it?” Weber said. “The fact that it didn’t doesn’t mean I need to stand here crying for the next 40, 50 years until it starts at the federal level.”

And you thought the Civil War, affirmative action, welfare, and more were reparations. You’ve only begun to pay.

If Democrats win, this is what you will see. Federal taxpayers paying for everything including reparations for slaves no longer alive from people who never enslaved anyone.

We are deeply in debt but the left will force debt upon debt, tax upon tax until we crash. They want their communist utopia.