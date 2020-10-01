TN Dem mayoral candidate says Trump’s a racist “m****** f*****”

Nashville Metro Council Member Bob Mendes tweeted during Tuesday night’s presidential debate that U.S. President Donald Trump is “a racist m***** f*****.”

Trump is a racist m***** f***** — Bob Mendes (@mendesbob) September 30, 2020

He plans to be Nashville’s next mayor. Obviously, he’s a Democrat.

“Yes, I wrote the tweet,” Mendes told The Tennessee Star in an email Wednesday.

“Before Donald Trump was a candidate, he consistently made sexist and racist statements. He brought that same bad behavior to the White House, including his race-baiting statements about the unrest in Charlottesville a few years ago. It’s hard to believe that Trump could say or do worse. But that’s what happened on Tuesday night when the sitting President of the United States refused to denounce white supremacy and refused to acknowledge that he would honor the upcoming election results.”

Mendes went on to say that “Trump doesn’t respect America or Americans.”

Never mind that President Trump has NEVER said anything racist. They push lies like Trump said all Mexicans are rapists which he of course never said.

The mayor they have now has all bars and restaurants closed although they account for less than one-half of one percent of virus cases. Mendes wants everything to remain closed when he wins.

This is Tennessee, the red state of Tennessee. And this is a typical Democrat who won’t let anyone even mention the name of our president for fear of being called a racist.