Gov. Newsom Sues the Administration Over Tariffs

Gov. Newsom sues President Trump over tariffs. California is the first state to do so. It’s unlikely California has any standing, but with leftist judges, that is irrelevant.

Newsom’s lawsuit, announced Wednesday morning with California Attorney General Rob Bonta, is the first challenge from a U.S. state against Trump’s signature foreign policy.

California, the world’s fifth-largest economy, stands to lose billions to tariffs, with major state industries from Silicon Valley to agriculture heavily dependent on global trade.

“President Trump’s unlawful tariffs are wreaking chaos on California families, businesses, and our economy — driving up prices and threatening jobs,” Newsom said in a statement. “We’re standing up for American families who can’t afford to let the chaos continue.”

Is the tariff policy too brash to survive a Supreme Court test?

