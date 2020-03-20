Gov says 25.5 million in Cali could get Cov-19! Orders shelter-in-place under force of law – Update

Update: Newsom’s Executive Order is enforceable according to California law and police could arrest and prosecute you if you violate the order.

“This Order shall be enforceable pursuant to California law, including, but not limited to, Government Code section 8665,” the order reads. (Read the full order at the end of the article).

Government Code section 8665: Any person who violates any of the provisions of this chapter or who refuses or willfully neglects to obey any lawful order or regulation promulgated or issued as provided in this chapter, shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and, upon conviction thereof, shall be punishable by a fine of not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000) or by imprisonment for not to exceed six months or by both such fine and imprisonment.

It’s unclear what Newsom means by California law, but it sounds like a soft form of martial law, which would be absolutely uncalled for and unacceptable.

THE STORY

Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a state-wide order for all Californians to shelter in place in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. All 40 million residents are ordered to stay at home. It’s called a safe at home order. After 18 deaths and 935 with the virus, he says more than half the population will become afflicted with coronavirus.

Johns Hopkins University & Medicine has been tracking worldwide cases with an interactive map and on Thursday, the California case count was 952 accumulated cases and 18 deaths, with 935 cases still active.

This order does not appear to affect the homeless and drug-addicted, the most vulnerable of the populations.

We don’t trust Governor Newsom, but who knows.

PREDICTION: 25.5 BILLION WILL GET IT IN 8 WEEKS

The LA Times reports Governor Newsom has asked for $1 billion to fight the Coronavirus which he believes will affect half the population of California.

The state projects that 25.5 million people in California will be infected with the coronavirus over an eight-week period, Newsom said in a letter sent to President Trump on Wednesday requesting the deployment of the U.S. Navy’s Mercy Hospital Ship to the Port of Los Angeles through Sept. 1.

The aid will go to ventilators and other medical supplies, activate state-run hospitals, deploy mobile hospitals and meet other healthcare needs.

“The economic disruption caused by this public health crisis will have immediate and devastating effects on our entire country, including too many families in California,” Newsom wrote. “The magnitude of this crisis is extraordinary and federal-state-local government coordination will be more critical than ever before.”

His office did not explain where the projection of 25.5 million Californians afflicted came from. A spokesperson said the estimate could be lowered.

“Gov. Newsom has been honest about the threat of the virus and its impact on the health and welfare of Californians,” said Nathan Click, a spokesman for Newsom. “This projection shows why it’s so critical that Californians take action to slow the spread of the disease — and those mitigation efforts aren’t taken into account in those numbers. The state is deploying every resource at its disposal to meet this challenge, and we continue to ask for the federal government’s assistance in this fight.”

TIME TO SHELTER-IN-PLACE

Karen Smith, a communicable disease expert and former director of the California Department of Public Health, said it’s difficult to determine how many people will be infected with COVID-19 because so much remains unknown about the novel coronavirus that causes the disease.

But Smith, who is advising the response to the pandemic in Santa Clara and Mendocino counties, said the virus is spreading so rapidly that it’s time for Newsom to mandate statewide closures of businesses that go beyond actions some counties have taken.

THE ORDER

