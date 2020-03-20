Tucker exposes Zucker’s “boot licking” for communist China

Tucker Carlson played a clip of a CNN piece exposing where CNN’s loyalties lie. They lie with Communist China. If Red China took us over, Jeff Zucker would be right there, Tucker said on his show Thursday evening.

“It’s almost unbelievable that they ran that on the air. It was just pure bootlicking. Flacking for the communist Chinese government. By the way, if they ever take over, Jeff Zucker will be right there serving them.”

As CNN promoted China, they condemned the U.S. President for a number of things and for the travel ban that saved countless American lives and slowed the spread of the disease as scientists and doctors rush a cure and a vaccine. CNN wanted the President to consult with the EU bureaucrats before implementing the plan as if they have any say. Open-borders-globalist Germany eventually closed up their borders.

Watch: