Gov. Sununu Says Donald Trump Can’t Win in 2024

Gov. Chris Sununu said Donald Trump just can’t win in 2024. We have to get another candidate.

Gov. Chris Sununu, the top Republican in New Hampshire, told CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa he doesn’t believe former President Donald Trump can win the White House in 2024, though he “could be the [GOP] nominee.” “But I do not believe, and I think most people would agree, he’s just going to — not going to be able to close the deal in November of ’24,” Sununu added.”

