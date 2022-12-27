Supreme Court Orders Title 42 Remain in Place!

The Supreme Court ruled that Title 42 must remain in place until the case is heard.

The court’s ruling comes in response to an emergency request filed by 19 Republican state attorneys general asking to maintain the policy, which was scheduled to expire this week.

Neil Gorsuch and the liberal justices sided against the order. Justice Gorsuch said the border crisis is not a COVID crisis.

“And courts should not be in the business of perpetuating administrative edicts designed for one emergency only because elected officials have failed to address a different emergency,” he wrote. “We are a court of law, not policymakers of last resort.”

Oral arguments will take place in February, and a decision will be made in June. Biden could ignore the ruling, but he hasn’t suggested he would.

Title 42 is the only border restriction left.

AZ: 400+ migrants crossed into Yuma this morning—The ones I talked to say they are from Moldova, Russia & Cuba. One Moldovan man told us he took an Uber from Tijuana to this drop off point. He says he was told that “the border is open.” This as #Title42 hangs in the balance. pic.twitter.com/cMWIrR0rbq — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) December 27, 2022

BREAKING: CBP sources tell FOX News over Christmas weekend – 12/23 – Sun 12/25 – 16,476 Total Encounters – of which 2,150 were expelled under T42 – 14,326 being released… Broken down by sector: Del Rio – 4,144

El Paso – 3,333

Yuma – 2,577

RGV – 2,385

@FoxNews — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) December 26, 2022

