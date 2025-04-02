Gov. Youngkin Pulls a Clever Maneuver on the Far-Left Legislature

The Democrat-controlled legislature passed a bill last month introduced by State Delegate Laura Jane Cohen (D-Fairfax). She is a far-left former school board member, requiring schools to text and email parents each school year, admonishing them to lock up any guns they own.

Gov. Youngkin vetoed the bill and sent it back with a provision.

Youngkin cleverly added a school requirement to also communicate with parents before transitioning a child to a different gender.

Imagine having to even say that? Of course, parents should know before.

Why would any political party or parent allow a school to have a policy of secretly transitioning a child without parental permission? The state is gradually taking control of the children. This is what the Democrat Party wants.

Youngkin is doing his best, but with one party run by communists and socialists, and a media totally corrupted, we are fighting a hard-to-win battle. Democrats have successfully made half the people in the country look despicable and put truly bizarre leftists in high positions.

Virginia was very lucky to have Gov. Youngkin, but do they know it?

