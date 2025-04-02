Report: How Obama Began the Censorship Complex

Independent reporter Matt Taibbi of Racket News spoke at a House hearing about the censorship complex, which he has investigated since 2018. He explains in the clip how Barack Obama initiated the Censorship Industrial Complex with Executive Order 13721 on March 14, 2016. It developed a new global integration center to support government-wide counterterrorism communications activities abroad.

It directed the Secretary of State to develop a new body, the GEC, “to counter the messaging and diminish the influence of international terrorist organizations,” including ISIS, al-Qaeda, and other violent extremists abroad.

Seven years later, Mr. Taibbi found himself reading communications between GEC and Twitter executives about subjects ranging from COVID-19 to the 2020 election to Donald Trump.

At one point, Twitter executives were asked if they had an appetite to write to GEC about their sensationalist stories about epidemics of foreign bots (the exaggerations of the Russian Troll Farms). Bernie Sanders was concerned about this, not only conservatives.

GEC made it simple to post their alleged anti-American propaganda.

Watch the clip. The GEC, along with other government entities, turned their counterterrorism tactics against Americans.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email