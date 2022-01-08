Government Can Take Your Livelihood If You Don’t Kowtow

On Friday’s “America’s Newsroom,” Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R) said that the Biden administration’s logic in defending the vaccine mandate is that they “can literally threaten every single person’s livelihood in this country if they don’t kowtow to the dictates of the federal government.”

He also said, “If vax mandates stand, we’ll never get that power back from the Feds. They could have diet rules next.”

With the hard left, there is no end and they are never satisfied. They will never accept ‘no’ for an answer.

Watch:

Related