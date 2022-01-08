WOW! CNN Ratings Crashed on Their Big J6 Hatefest

CNN wanted to use the J6 anniversary as a ratings bonanza as they did last year. Instead, they got a ratings disaster. Karma?

Newsbusters’ Curtis Houck posted the bad news for CNN.

Womp, womp, womp: Fox News bests CNN, MSNBC on January 6 anniversary (by a lot) https://t.co/DXWLzm58Dx — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 8, 2022

The Newsbusters’ Report:

According to a Fox News press release, FNC defeated CNN “in every hour across both categories” as the Jeff Zucker-led channel was only able to fetch 742,869 total viewers overall and 139,202 across Thursday in the demo.

MSNBC was able to best CNN in total viewers with about 1.049 million viewers, but narrowly lost in the 25-54 group as the Comcast-owned property garnered just 136,019 viewers.

And in the key 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Eastern block during which President Biden and Vice President Harris delivered remarks from Statuary Hall, CNN and MSNBC still couldn’t pull in a sizable audience.

Instead, Fox News still came out on top with America’s Newsroom pulling in 1.58 million total viewers and 232,112 in the demo versus 1.083 million and 144,832 for MSNBC and 1.106 million and 190,613 for CNN.

Those ratings aren’t great for Fox either. Cable isn’t growing, it’s fading away. However, Fox is on top and CNN can’t even compete with MSNBC. It’s time to clean house but ideologues don’t.

CNN couldn’t even draw substantial viewers on their big day.

People just aren’t that concerned about J6. It’s obvious it was a riot, not an insurrection or a threat to democracy. It was politically dumb but it wasn’t anywhere in the planetary zone of Pearl Harbor, 9/11, the Civil War, and the Holocaust. We heard all those moronic claims yesterday. Most Americans know they are absurd and the media is simply out of touch.

Of course, J6 was disturbing, but now we have inflation, open borders, a man with extremely limited cognitive ability allegedly running the country.

