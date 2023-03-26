Government Doc Shows What Fauci Knew…”I’m Struggling for Words”

“I think we can be certain this information was on Anthony Fauci’s desk…Bear in mind all this was known before the vaccines were approved…I’m struggling for words,” Dr. John Campbell, who once pushed the vaccines.

Dr. Anthony Fauci Had to Know

Dr. John Campbell’s talk in the clip below concerns a 58-page government document that we link to below. It’s from the therapeutic goods administration in Australia, which controls its drugs and vaccination policy.

The following is a partial transcript of Dr. Campbell’s two-part explanation of the document. It’s shocking.

“Now, the key thing is that this document has only been released as a result of Freedom of Information requests. Now it was released after a long time of Freedom of Information requests, and even now, it’s still quite highly redacted. Bear in mind all the information we’re going to be talking about here was known before Australia authorized the vaccines, in January 2021. This is done largely on Pfizer data but written by the therapeutic goods administration in Australia. So, given that it comes from … international information, I think we can be certain that this information was on Anthony Fauci’s desk the first thing.

“I want to look at is the distribution of the lipid nanoparticles. We were told it stayed in the injection site. I can now tell you that the lipid nanoparticles are widely distributed, very widely distributed. Now, I have a table here with all the organs where this was distributed. …I’ve blown it up a bit for you so you can see this is pretty alarming. It basically going to a lot of organs…

“I find it particularly uncomfortable that the lipid nanoparticles went to the bone marrow because that’s where all the blood cells are produced. Not speculating on what that could cause, but they went there. Therefore, the RNA that they contained went there as well. This is the point here, particles went to the brain, the eyes, the heart… high concentrations at the injection site.

Especiallly, the plasma, live, ovaries…

“But the point is it was systemically absorbed and distributed as well by kidneys, large intestine, liver, lungs, lymph nodes, mandibula, that’s under the jaw, mesenteric that’s associated with the gut muscle over his pancreas…went to all of these organs, pituitary gland …prostate … salivary gland, skin, small intestine, spinal cord, spleen, stomach, testes, concerning thymus gland behind the sternum, thyroid gland in the neck. uterus …

Dr. Campbell wants to know why they didn’t keep testing after 48 hours?

“So what we can say is the substantial numbers of lipid nanoparticles were the messenger RNA coding for the spike protein in the liver at 48 hours. What about three days? What about four days? [It] didn’t seem to be done, and bear in mind all this was known before the vaccines were approved … before the vaccines were approved, struggling for words.

“So what someone needs to do now, really, I haven’t had time to do this today, but look back to people in authority who said this wasn’t systemically distributed. And given that this report is from the TGA on January 2021, anyone who said that after January 2021, well, the best thing we can say is that they were poorly informed, … but if they’re in authority they shouldn’t have been poorly informed.

“This won’t get to mainstream media of course, but it’s a government document. Therefore, I am allowed to talk about it. Much rather not, but I’m not gonna speculate on what this means because I don’t know. …we can say that this is definitely the systemic distribution.”

🚨 Dr. John Campbell Reviews Newly Released Pfizer Biodistribution Data from Jan 2021 “I think we can be certain this information was on Anthony Fauci’s desk…Bear in mind all this was known before the vaccines were approved…I’m struggling for words.” pic.twitter.com/w2DwbGRnFV — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) March 25, 2023

In his second clip, Dr. Campbell explains what was not tested, what was known, and still, they went ahead with the vaccines.

Related