Russia Sends Tactical Nuclear Weapons to Belarus

The UK sending depleted uranium shells* to Ukraine gave Russian President Putin an excuse to use tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus on the border of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Ukraine. NATO also plans to send 300,000 troops, weapons tanks, planes, and ships to countries bordering Russia and Belarus.

Ukraine’s President Zelensky has called for the US to launch a first strike against Russia.

According to Inside Paper:

Kyiv on Sunday said Russia was holding Minsk as a “nuclear hostage” after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons to ally Belarus.

“The Kremlin took Belarus as a nuclear hostage,” the secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, Oleksiy Danilov, wrote on Twitter.

He added that the move was “a step towards the internal destabilization of the country.”

The BBC:

According to Russian state media, President Putin said the move would not violate nuclear non-proliferation agreements and compared it to the US stationing its weapons in Europe.

Moscow would not be transferring control of its arms to Minsk, he added.

According to the BBC, the US response is that it won’t change anything in defense of the NATO alliance. [Ukraine is not in NATO]

The US said it did not believe Russia was preparing to use the nuclear weapons after the announcement.

“We have not seen any reason to adjust our own strategic nuclear posture,” the US Defense Department said in a statement.

“We remain committed to the collective defence of the Nato alliance.”

[How can a nation that has no protection of its borders during an invasion be so committed to Ukraine’s borders?]

The U.S. imposed sanctions Friday on seven Belarusian elections officials, two state-owned automotive manufacturers, and President Alexander Lukashenko’s aircraft.

Belarus shares a long border with Ukraine and with Nato members Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia. This will be the first time since the mid-1990s that Moscow will have based nuclear arms outside the country.

The Russian Air Force claims to have transferred at least ten aircraft capable of launching Tactical-Nuclear Weapons to Belarus, possibly MiG-31Ks.

Putin Placing Nuclear Weapons in Belarus 1. Moscow will station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. 2. Putin claims this will not violate nuclear nonproliferation agreements. 3. Russia has moved 10 aircraft to Belarus that are capable of carrying tactical nuclear weapons 4.… pic.twitter.com/Nb8BZ3vcE3 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 25, 2023

THE US PUTS NUCLEAR WEAPONS IN ALLIES TERRITORIES

Putin said we aren’t transferring (nuclear weapons) to Belarus; we’re doing the SAME thing they (the US) have been doing for decades.

“There is nothing unusual here either,” Putin said. “Firstly, the United States has been doing this for decades. They have long deployed their tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of their allied countries.”

🇷🇺 Putin -We aren’t transferring (nuclear weapons) to Belarus, we’re doing the SAME thing they’ve (US) have been doing for decades – Putin on tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. pic.twitter.com/MUdT0bMnAy — MARIA (@its_maria012) March 25, 2023

President Lukashenkeo of Belarus warns if Britain sends the depleted uranium shells, as it plans to do, then Russia may use ACTUAL uranium weapons.

CASUAL NUCLEAR CLOUD WARNING: If Britain sends Ukraine depleted uranium ammunition, as it plans to do – then Russia may use ACTUAL uranium weapons – President of Belarus, Lukashenko warns. For the slow thinkers out there – that means nuclear war. Don’t do it, people!… pic.twitter.com/210GW47cIW — dana (@dana916) March 22, 2023

A British analysis:

The United States has reacted cautiously to Russia’s decision to place nuclear weapons in Belarus. Sky News military analyst, retired Air Vice-Marsha Sean Bell breaks down what this means for the war in Ukrainehttps://t.co/2V4IPP9HVW 📺 Sky 501 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/cqy8O4cTPh — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 26, 2023

*Depleted Uranium

*Depleted uranium (DU; also referred to in the past as Q-metal, deplete alloy, or D-38) is uranium with a lower content of the fissile isotope U than natural uranium. Natural uranium contains about 0.72% 235U, while the DU used by the U.S. Department of Defense contains 0.3% 235U or less. The less radioactive and non-fissile 238U constitutes the main component of depleted uranium. Uses of DU take advantage of its very high density of 19.1 grams per cubic centimetre (0.69 lb/cu in) (68.4% denser than lead).

The United States, Britain, Russia, China, France, and Pakistan produce uranium weapons from depleted uranium, which are not classified as nuclear weapons, according to the International Coalition to Ban Uranium Weapons.

When depleted uranium shells strike a tank’s armor, it cuts through in the blink of an eye before exploding in a burning cloud of dust and metal while the soaring temperatures explode the fuel and ammunition of the tank.

According to WION (headquarters are in New Delhi), the West keeps crossing Russian red lines. This is one of them:

