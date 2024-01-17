Kanye West Now Has a Mouthful of Titanium

Kanye West had his fine-looking teeth removed and replaced with titanium dentures, which are “more expensive than diamonds.” He compared himself to James Bond villain Jaws.

The 46-year-old rapper flashed his smile in an Instagram post.

The implant is a new surgical model, and the rapper is the only one with them. They allegedly cost $850,000.

He is reportedly in tax arrears for over a million dollars. He’s now married to a woman who’s naked or half-naked in most pictures.

You can look at his new dentures at The Daily Mail.

In 2010, he told Ellen De Generes he replaced his bottom teeth with diamond-encrusted teeth.

