Kanye West Now Has a Mouthful of Titanium

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

Kanye West had his fine-looking teeth removed and replaced with titanium dentures, which are “more expensive than diamonds.” He compared himself to James Bond villain Jaws.

The 46-year-old rapper flashed his smile in an Instagram post.

Here he is with his nice teeth.

The implant is a new surgical model, and the rapper is the only one with them. They allegedly cost $850,000.

He is reportedly in tax arrears for over a million dollars. He’s now married to a woman who’s naked or half-naked in most pictures.

You can look at his new dentures at The Daily Mail.

In 2010, he told Ellen De Generes he replaced his bottom teeth with diamond-encrusted teeth.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments