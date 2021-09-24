Government law allows children of 11 to get vaccinated without parental consent

















The Children’s Health Defense Fund, and the Parental Rights Foundation, filed suit against the D.C. Minor Consent for Vaccinations Amendment Act of 2020, challenging it as unconstitutional.

The recently enacted law allows children 11 and older to receive vaccinations at school without the knowledge or consent of a parent.

They need more plaintiffs if this is applicable to you.

They write:

Under the new law, even if the parent previously submitted a written religious exemption statement, school officials may secretly administer vaccines to the child against the parents’ written directive.

In other words, to sue, the plaintiff must be injured or the injury must be “imminent.”

In the D.C. lawsuit, the parents and children are in a legal catch-22. The children cannot be physically injured until the vaccine is injected — but the parents cannot successfully sue to stop the injection because the child has not yet been injured.

The one exception is if the plaintiffs can show that the injury is “imminent.” The standard of proof for risk of “imminent” injury is very high and very fact-specific.

The lawsuit was first filed on July 12th and dismissed with prejudice. It will be resubmitted on October 1.

