Biden nose-picking meeting with India’s PM Modi

















On Friday Joe Biden met with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office to discuss US-India relations. He espoused our “values” of diversity and collectivism which half the country, perhaps more, does not share.

He relied on flashcards, mumbled, and was extremely boring. He told an odd joke and picked at his nose. He also announced to the surprise of everyone that he was US Vice President in 2020.

At one point Joe Biden said he found out there were people with the surname “Biden” in India.

“That’s hard for an Irishman to admit,” Biden said before trying to downplay a condescending, racist joke. “I shouldn’t be so casual with you. I hope you understand the humor.”

Oh yeah, he got it Joe. We all did!

Anyway, what can you expect from the descendent of slave owners. He’s also NOT mostly Irish.

Biden pulled his mask down to pick his nose before claiming he was Vice President in 2020.

“In fact, back in 2006, I set that hope out where I said that by 2020, when I was Vice President – 2020, India and the United States would be moving closer…” said Biden.

Biden refused to answer questions from the press pool after the meeting with Modi.

He is a disgrace.

Related















