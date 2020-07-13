Governor Newsom shuts down Cali with no end date to the lockdown

Far-left California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday announced a complete shut down of indoor dining, theaters, bars, museums, and zoos due to an increase in Coronavirus ‘cases.’
Zoos? They’re outdoors.
“We’re continuing to see hospitalizations rise and we continue to see an increase in the rate of positivity in the state,” the governor said.
“We are moving back into a ‘modification mode’ of our original stay-at-home order,” said Newsom. “This is a new statewide action, effective today.”
He gives no end date for the lockdown.
This will certainly make it difficult to bring back the economy by November 3rd.
California has 7,000 deaths and only 20 new deaths at this time.
NEW: #COVID19 cases continue to spread at alarming rates.
CA is now closing indoor operations STATEWIDE for:
-Restaurants
-Wineries
-Movie theaters, family entertainment
-Zoos, museums
-Cardrooms
Bars must close ALL operations.
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 13, 2020
His winery stays open, right?
The unemployment checks are soon to expire and there’s the possibility that a majority will not hold anyone responsible. But the report of schools being closed this fall just may change those minds. Of course that would require the GOP to “fight” the Democrats on the issue and That seems unlikely.
It’s been 2 months since Barr gave his TV appearances saying he is monitoring the situation and is concerned about the rights of citizens.
After 2 months of inaction, the left now sees this as a green light to shut down. No one will stop them.
They will keep closed until the election if Biden wins everything opens otherwise remain closed, all politics.
Keep the illegal trespassers from coming in with the Kung Flu and the numbers of new cases will drop really fast. I was reading the other day they’re coming across the border then calling 911. Since it’s 911 it’s deemed an emergency and under federal law the hospitals must treat them. Of course then you can’t get rid of them either. The hospitals don’t care because they get extra, a lot extra from the feds to treat Kung Flu cases whether they’re criminal trespassers or citizens.