Governor Newsom shuts down Cali with no end date to the lockdown

Far-left California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday announced a complete shut down of indoor dining, theaters, bars, museums, and zoos due to an increase in Coronavirus ‘cases.’

Zoos? They’re outdoors.

“We’re continuing to see hospitalizations rise and we continue to see an increase in the rate of positivity in the state,” the governor said.

“We are moving back into a ‘modification mode’ of our original stay-at-home order,” said Newsom. “This is a new statewide action, effective today.”

He gives no end date for the lockdown.

This will certainly make it difficult to bring back the economy by November 3rd.

California has 7,000 deaths and only 20 new deaths at this time.

NEW: #COVID19 cases continue to spread at alarming rates. CA is now closing indoor operations STATEWIDE for: -Restaurants

-Wineries

-Movie theaters, family entertainment

-Zoos, museums

-Cardrooms Bars must close ALL operations. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 13, 2020