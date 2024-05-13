GPT-4o Is Horrifyingly Like a Sentient Being

This new AI-ChaptGPT can react to video, audio, and text and interact with humans. When AI and DeepFakes are done with us, we won’t know reality from fantasy. It reacts to emotions and responds as if it is self-aware.

The company said the new app—based on an A.I. system called GPT-4o—juggles audio, images, and video significantly faster than the previous version of the technology. The app will be available free of charge for smartphones and desktop computers starting on Monday.

“We are looking at the future of the interaction between ourselves and machines,” said Mira Murati, the company’s chief technology officer.

The new app is part of a wider effort to combine conversational chatbots like ChatGPT with voice assistants like Google Assistant and Apple’s Siri. As Google merges its Gemini chatbot with the Google Assistant, Apple is preparing a new version of Siri that is more conversational.

Watch how it reacts and this is only the beginning:

This is horrifying. OpenAI just announced ChatGPT’s new model. It can detect and understand videos, audio, and even the emotions in your voice. It can even talk back to you in real-time. Buckle up. It’s going to get a lot worse. pic.twitter.com/8bcN1gBfBC — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 13, 2024

