Grabien Media Suspended by Twitter for Quoting a Congressman

Media company Grabien was suspended from Twitter for posting a quote from a congressman regarding COVID-19 treatments. Grabien founder Tom Elliott called the suspension “next-level Twitter absurdity.” It’s much worse than that.

Grabien founder Tom Elliott tweeted Friday that his company, Grabien Media, was suspended from the social media platform for quoting Rep. Andy Biggs’s comments regarding COVID-19 treatments.

“Rep. Biggs: Big Pharma Won’t Consider Therapeutics Like HCQ or Ivermectin Because of Economic Interests,” the offending tweet read, with an attached link to video of Bigg’s comments.

The CDC has roundly condemned ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.

The message informed Grabien that the tweet has to be deleted for “violating the policy on spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19.”

“We require removal of content that may pose a risk to people’s health, including content that goes directly against guidance from authoritative sources of global and local public health information,” it reads.

Elliott told Mediaite that the tweet “obviously didn’t violate any rules” and that they have submitted an appeal.

Rep. Biggs said ivermectin and hydroxy are rejected because of economic interests. He should have added political interests.

Media company Grabien suspended on Twitter for quoting congressman | Fox News https://t.co/pEgJBjgJtu — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 1, 2022

I’ve appealed, making this point. However I have no confidence in Twitter doing the right thing and acknowledging this tweet did not violate its terms & conditions. pic.twitter.com/UwFet4NBdo — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 31, 2021

