Schumer falsely claims TX is paying the price for ignoring climate change









Now, “Texas is paying the price” and should learn a lesson from ignoring climate change, Schumer said Sunday, The New York Post reports.

Everything is climate change. In fact, Texas is moving to alternative energy but is doing so too quickly.

The windmills froze up first? What world does this guy live in? If Texas still had those three coal plants online that they canceled, they would not have had the problem.

The lesson should be to not eliminate your fossil fuels until your alternative energy is ready to take over.

Watch:

Related