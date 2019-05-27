Graham says Pelosi knows impeachment means suicide for the Democrat party

“Her job is very much at risk,” Lindsey Graham, a defender of President Trump, said on “Fox News Sunday…Nancy Pelosi is riding a bucking, wild bronco called the Democratic caucus.”

“She knows that impeachment would be political suicide because there’s no reason to impeach the president,” Graham told Fox News’s Chris Wallace, a Democrat.

“She’s trying to keep the party intact. If she goes down the impeachment road, Republicans take back the House, we keep the Senate, President Trump gets reelected, but her job is very much at risk,” he continued.

“So what I think is going to happen here – I think that she’s going to be driven towards impeachment. If she goes down that road, it will be suicide for the Democratic Party,” he added.

