A Whopping 28% of Americans Approve of the Job Kamala’s Doing

















In a survey published Sunday by USA Today, the president's approval rating stands at just 38 percent. According to USA Today, that's the lowest number they've ever recorded for a president at this point in his term — with the exception of Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump.

Independents — by a 7-to-1 margin (44% to 6%) — believe that the president has done a worse job than they thought he would.

Vice President Harris polled at 28 percent approval. In all, 51 percent disapprove of the vice president’s job performance, and 21 percent are undecided.

Maybe they haven’t heard about her push for tree equity.

They might have gotten a bounce for their trillion-dollar socialist bill passing since this poll was taken before it was passed.

If the election were held now, according to the survey, 46 percent would vote for their local Republican Congressional candidate — compared to only 38 percent who say they would back their Democratic option. And only 29 percent approve of Congressional Democrats, compared to 35 percent for their Republican counterparts.

