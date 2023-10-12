Graphic Proof of Dead Jewish Babies

Some families were burned alive.

There are other videos and photos around the Internet of dead, and sometimes beheaded babies, but I don’t know the sources. This one comes from a good source.

The Jerusalem Post confirmed that the reports of burned families and decapitated babies at Kfar Aza are correct. They verified it.

Anyone who would make that up would have to be a pretty awful person.

People who want to believe it’s a false flag or Israel’s lying, might still feel the same way, but I tried.

