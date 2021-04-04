Former President Trump calls for a boycott of companies who smeared Georgia









Donald Trump has a message for all of us – he really wants you to boycott the companies that boycotted Georgia over a lie about the Georgia Election Integrity Act.

“Boycott Major League Baseball, Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, JPMorgan Chase, ViacomCBS, Citigroup, Cisco, UPS, and Merck,” Trump added. “Don’t go back to their products until they relent. We can play the game better than them.”

Trump said that the left boycotts and scares “companies into submission” and that people must “never submit” and “never give up” otherwise “the Radical Left will destroy our Country.”

Major League Baseball announced last week that it was moving the events from Atlanta because it “opposes restrictions to the ballot box.”

The Washington Post noted that the changes that were made to early voting in the state, according to experts, resulted in “expand[ing] the opportunities to vote for most Georgians, not limit[ing] them.” The new law requires that a drivers’ license or state ID number be given when voting via an absentee ballot which is something that 74% of Georgians, 72% of Americans, ncluding 63% of black Georgians, support.

Fox News noted that MLB requires fans to use a photo ID to pick up tickets at Will Call.

Trump also called for boycotting MLB late last week, saying in a statement:

Baseball is already losing tremendous numbers of fans, and now they leave Atlanta with their All-Star Game because they are afraid of the Radical Left Democrats who do not want voter I.D., which is desperately needed, to have anything to do with our elections. Boycott baseball and all of the woke companies that are interfering with Free and Fair Elections. Are you listening to Coke, Delta, and all!

MLB pulled the events out of Georgia after Democrat President Joe Biden said last week that he would “strongly support” the league doing so. Biden lied and said, “You are going to close a polling place at 5 o’clock when working folks just get off.”

The White House was pressed about the matter late last week during a press conference when a reporter asked when Biden would weigh in on the upcoming Olympics in Beijing.

“The President had voiced his support for MLB making a decision about the All-Star Game in Georgia,” the reporter said. “I’m wondering, when can we expect a final determination from the President about the United States participating in the Beijing Olympics, given that he said the Chinese President doesn’t have a democratic bone in his body?”

Psaki said, “I think, I don’t know if you heard the, the answer, the question and the answer that happened a few minutes ago where we addressed this, and I answered the question. And I gave you a little more context, but maybe you weren’t paying attention to that part.”

Of course, she had not answered the question. She rarely does.

