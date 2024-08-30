Great Moments in Harris’s Numbing Interview

I hope people appreciate that I watched that painful 18 minutes with Harris-Walz so they wouldn’t have to watch. Link Lauren did the same, and he does a great job analyzing it here.

Link Lauren hasn’t said he’s a Trump supporter, but he’s very clever.

This analysis of Harris interview is pretty spot on. And this is not from a Trump supporter. Kamala’s Kalamity pic.twitter.com/o0F8vPZBZC — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) August 30, 2024

Republican Scott Jennings said Trump should be ‘salivating’ after one of Kamala’s answers on the CNN panel last night.

Kamala spoke about the great Biden economy and Biden’s great legacy.

Jennings said:

“At the beginning, when she’s talking about Biden and their record, our screen says, ‘Harris stands by Biden administration economic record.’ She is making it clear she will embrace and be a continuation of Biden’s economic policy, his record, what they’ve done. She offered no remorse, no regrets, no introspection about anything they’ve done. She continued to blame inflation on this fantasy price-gouging idea. She had no additional thoughts on the economic situation of the county or anything they’ve done beyond saying, ‘Joe Biden and I have done a great job.’

Now, if I were the Trump people, I would be salivating over the idea that that’s how they are going to run the race. I don’t believe it’s tenable…”

Scott Jennings is lighting up this CNN clown car panel right now. JENNINGS: She took no responsibility for saying Biden was fine, that he was strong. Nobody believes that. PANEL MEMBER: “I do.” JENNINGS: “Then why isn’t he running?” pic.twitter.com/Z45WgumKTm — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 30, 2024

Another great moment was when Kamala said she hadn’t changed her values. Of course, that means her values, as expressed in the past, are still valid. So, you can put those 1-4-year-old clips up as she flip-flops like a manic seal.

“MY VALUES HAVE NOT CHANGED”: Kamala Harris confirms she’s still her Radical Left self who supports decriminalizing illegal immigration, the job-killing Green New Deal, eliminating private health insurance, banning fracking, and so much more. pic.twitter.com/gJYBduk3UH — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 29, 2024