Another Reason to Not Vote for Kamala Harris — Free Speech

Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren competed during the 2019 presidential debates on who would better destroy free speech. I think they tied, but you can judge in the clip below.

Harris was very angry that Donald Trump had millions of followers and that Twitter allowed him to have a voice.

She blamed Donald Trump for the El Paso killer, Patrick Crusius, WITHOUT ANY EVIDENCE, to claim he was too dangerous to have free speech.

Crusius’s views were mostly based on cultural Marxism. He was concerned about the climate and claimed corporations were ruining the planet. He was angry about imperialism. And, contrary to what the left wants you to believe, white supremacists aren’t right or left. They’re something else, and he is a white supremacist who leans left on several issues.

Universal Basic Income is very far-left, but that is what the killer put in the manifesto.

“In the near future, America will have to initiate a basic universal income to prevent widespread poverty and civil unrest as people lose their jobs (to automation). Joblessness is in itself a source of civil unrest. The less dependents on a government welfare system, the lower the unemployment rate, the better. Achieving ambitious social projects like universal healthcare and UBI would become far more likely to succeed if tens of millions of defendants are removed.”

The mentally ill drug addict attacked corporations:

“The decimation of our environment is creating a massive burden for future generations. Corporations are heading the destruction of our environment by shamelessly overharvesting resources.”

None of those things are right-wing. Because he didn’t like Mexicans who overwhelmingly populate the area, Democrats claimed only a right-winger would do that.

JUST SAY HE’S DANGEROUS OR HATEFUL

A left-wing reporter asked Harris if any part of her was concerned constitutionally about banning a President from Twitter: “Free speech does not condone or protect threats to the safety of other human beings, and so that is what we are talking about, like let’s be really clear about what we’re talking about.”

In other words, all Democrats have to do is claim the opponent is dangerous or spreading hate speech to get an opponent censored. Meanwhile, they’ve called Trump “Hitler” since 2015.

Walz has a similar view. He said, “I think we need to push back on this. There’s no guarantee of free speech on misinformation or hate speech, especially around our democracy.”

We were formed as a Constitutional Republic. They want Maduro’s democracy and totalitarianism.

Watch:

