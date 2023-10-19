Great State of Arkansas Orders Sale of CCP-Military-Owned Farm

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders will require a Chinese-owned company to sell its farmland in Arkansas. She is the first Governor to ban foreign entities from “owning agricultural land” in the state, reports THV11+.

That’s wonderful! Hopefully, other Governor’s will follow suit. Republican governors could do a lot more to stop the damage done to this country.

Sanders, Attorney General Tim Griffin, and other Republican leaders said that the company Syngenta will have to sell around 160 acres of land in Craighead County, Arkansas. The company has headquarters based in Switzerland and is owned by ChemChina, a Chinese state-owned business primarily dealing with seeds and pesticides.

ChemChina is listed by the U.S. Department of Defense as one of many “Chinese military companies” that operate directly or indirectly in the country.

Earlier this year, the legislature passed a law to ban foreign entity-controlled businesses from owning land.

“That is a clear threat to our national security and to our great farmers, especially since the Chinese government enacted a law in 2017 requiring Chinese citizens abroad to collaborate with their country’s security officials on intelligence work with no questions asked,” the governor said.

We reported about this company in early September. The Chinese military owns it. The farm looks like an ordinary American farm.

Are they posing or fitting in? Who cares. We shouldn’t allow our frenemies to buy land in this country. It’s not reciprocal.

Gov. Huckabee gave a great speech here. It’s not just this farm. Other foreign entities are getting kicked out. All Governors should be doing this.

