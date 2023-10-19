RFK Jr Calls for Reparations and “Racial Healing”

Robert F Kennedy Jr., running as an independent, supports issuing reparations. He’s not calling for cash payments, but what he wants will cost a lot of money. For one thing, he wants American taxpayers to rebuild black infrastructure, whatever that is. Is he talking about something like Buttigieg’s racist roads?

It’s hard to imagine they need any more programs. RFK said that communities targeted for destruction must be targeted for repair. Go to his campaign website to read all about it.

“During Jim Crow, black banks, businesses, hospitals, schools, and farms were targeted for destruction. Racists knew that without these the black community had no chance of building wealth. We must set federal dollars aside to rebuild Black infrastructure.”

“These programs complement direct redress payments or tax credits to the descendants of the victims of Jim Crow and other victims of persecution,” the pledge continues. “RFK Jr. will find ways to offer this redress that are legal, fair, and win the approval of Americans of all races.”

We can’t afford it. They’re not victims, and white people don’t oppress them.

He calls it community repair. RFK also wants prison reform, police reform, and other “racial healing” agenda items.

His campaign claims Mr. Kennedy will take votes from Donald Trump. I don’t believe it. Democrats have more to lose and don’t want him to run. This is one of their misdirections.

Related