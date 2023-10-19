RFK Jr Calls for Reparations and “Racial Healing”

Robert F Kennedy Jr., running as an independent, supports issuing reparations. He’s not calling for cash payments, but what he wants will cost a lot of money. For one thing, he wants American taxpayers to rebuild black infrastructure, whatever that is. Is he talking about something like Buttigieg’s racist roads?
It’s hard to imagine they need any more programs. RFK said that communities targeted for destruction must be targeted for repair. Go to his campaign website to read all about it.
“During Jim Crow, black banks, businesses, hospitals, schools, and farms were targeted for destruction. Racists knew that without these the black community had no chance of building wealth. We must set federal dollars aside to rebuild Black infrastructure.”
“These programs complement direct redress payments or tax credits to the descendants of the victims of Jim Crow and other victims of persecution,” the pledge continues. “RFK Jr. will find ways to offer this redress that are legal, fair, and win the approval of Americans of all races.”
We can’t afford it. They’re not victims, and white people don’t oppress them.
He calls it community repair. RFK also wants prison reform, police reform, and other “racial healing” agenda items.
His campaign claims Mr. Kennedy will take votes from Donald Trump. I don’t believe it. Democrats have more to lose and don’t want him to run. This is one of their misdirections.
Awful. The Overton Window on reparations was just moved a mile by a major candidate favoring reparations.
Kennedy mentions reparations in order to entice the black vote knowing full well it will never happen. This was Trump failure in luring the black vote. He promised jobs. They don’t want jobs, they want free shit, period, things the democrats promise.
Maybe now all the sycophants on the right will reconsider their positions, especially one of VP for Trump.
At one point after George Floyd I would have considered efforts in the urban core to revitalize those areas. Since then we all saw the character of those communities and it wasn’t pretty. A considerable amount of money was given out and the result of that was a few buying up mansions and nothing to help those area. In any event, what have the Black Democrat leaders done for their own people. The primary issue that needs to be addressed is the rampant crime of all types, murder, rape, and the lesser crimes of theft, looting and the typical brawls that are constantly seen.
How ironic! He wants taxpayers to undo the “racist” policies of the past foisted on blacks by the racist Democrat Party.
Oh well, maybe he will garner more of the liberal votes in 2024, hopefully to the detriment of the crazy candidates of the Democrat Party.