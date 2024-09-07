Great Video: DOJ’s Hysterical Presser on Russia Election Interference

This video deals with the DOJ/FBI nonsensical, panicked presser to try to tie conservative bloggers to media outlet Russia Today. We described the DOJ and FBI dodgy accusations against Tenet Media and conservative bloggers earlier here.

The DOJ and FBI probably won’t charge any of the conservatives, but they are destroying them with allegations alone.

Blogger Lauren Chen might have known they received money from Russia, but no one had been told what to say, and no one else seemed to know. There is no there there. However, the Blaze fired Chen, and her YouTube channel was wiped.

Desperate Democrats are bringing fake Russia collusion back, and they don’t care if they hurt innocent people.