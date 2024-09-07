Terrorists, Jew Killers, Prisoners, and Maniacs Coming to the US

By
M DOWLING
-
1
5

The U.S. Department of Justice has announced that Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, a 20-year-old Pakistani living in Canada, was arrested on September 4th while attempting to enter the United States, where he intended to conduct terrorist attacks in the name of ISIS on Jewish Institutions in New York City.

Donald Trump stated the obvious that dictator Maduro was emptying his prisons and mental institutions, sending them to the U.S. Cuba is doing the same thing. The media mocked him. Now, the DHS confirmed that Venezuela did exactly that.

God only knows who is here.


