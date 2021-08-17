Great video on COV-19 and YouTube censorship

Great video and it’s only five months old.
At the very beginning note the speaker’s credentials.
The entire video is worth watching but at least watch the first five minutes. Listen to the YouTube censorship he references.
What would have happened to Christopher Columbus if he had posted on social media the world isn’t flat or Gallo’s YouTube video presenting the Earth actually rotates around the sun?
Breaking-Nurse niece got the Pfizer jab due to work.
Going over to the Dark Side has consequences.
I won’t take the mark and any jab attempts will result in a shot of hot lead +P+ rounds.
Karen aunties are giddy under The View shrine.
Sad and pathetic.
Even the Taliban scolds Big Tech.
https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1427690462085853184