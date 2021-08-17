We are flying out ‘Americans’ who are mostly fighting age Afghan men

By
M. Dowling
-
0

The photos of ‘Americans’ being flown out of Kabul are mostly, overwhelmingly fighting-age men. Where are the women? It’s a bit concerning.

Hopefully, they aren’t terrorists.

One family with three children is from Colorado and they can’t get out. They’ve begged for help. They were among many left behind.

According to Fox News, people fleeing are beaten at border crossings. Allegedly, the Taliban is also beating young girls for wearing sandals.

They’re planning to come to the USA.

We should have known this would happen, and why in the world didn’t we get the people out first and leave the rest who shouldn’t be coming in? We can’t trust Biden and his handlers with the evacuation.


