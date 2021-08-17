We are flying out ‘Americans’ who are mostly fighting age Afghan men

















The photos of ‘Americans’ being flown out of Kabul are mostly, overwhelmingly fighting-age men. Where are the women? It’s a bit concerning.

Hopefully, they aren’t terrorists.

One family with three children is from Colorado and they can’t get out. They’ve begged for help. They were among many left behind.

According to Fox News, people fleeing are beaten at border crossings. Allegedly, the Taliban is also beating young girls for wearing sandals.

Here a picture outside the gate tonight in #Kabul Afghanistan… People were shut outside the gates of the airfield after being told by State Department to head to the airport and the Taliban set up checkpoints throughout to find people on their list 17,000 to 20,000 people pic.twitter.com/6RMpX5HOEh — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) August 17, 2021

Former US contractor in Kabul: Taliban beating people on the way to the airport, going through neighborhoods looking for those who worked with the US. pic.twitter.com/WOIAhDPcW2 — Rich Edson (@RichEdsonDC) August 17, 2021

They’re planning to come to the USA.

We should have known this would happen, and why in the world didn’t we get the people out first and leave the rest who shouldn’t be coming in? We can’t trust Biden and his handlers with the evacuation.

Former U.S. Army infantry officer tells me, “I knew when we closed Bagram we were going to have this problem.” — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) August 17, 2021

