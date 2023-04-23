Greatest Coach in NBA History Phil Jackson Won’t Watch WOKE NBA

Phil Jackson was always a left-wing person, but he will no longer watch the NBA and hasn’t since 2020. He says politics needs to stay out of sports.

Wherever Phil Jackson went to the coach, he produced wins. He has 11 championships under his belt from the 1990s through 2010.

He sat down with Rick Rubin earlier this month for a podcast. It is going viral because he, as a liberal, can’t stand the politicization of the sport with its pandering and virtue signalling.

He’s not pleased with the virtue signaling. It turned a lot of people off … including himself. He says politics should stay out of sports and that folks don’t wanna see ’em mesh.

Phil Jackson, widely seen as the greatest coach in NBA history, says he doesn’t watch the NBA anymore because of all the political slogans introduced in 2020. He’s not alone in this. My oldest daughter and I used to love watching but it got too political to watch. pic.twitter.com/bV6Sb0qvrK — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 22, 2023

