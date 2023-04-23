NY’s Climate Action Plan, High Costs, Unreliable Energy – Soon

As Biden’s EPA plans oppressive regulations on the nation’s power plants, New York State moves ahead with their Climate Action Plan. They finalized its Scoping Plan last December. It calls for zero emissions by 2040, an unrealistic goal. As reliable energy decreases, costs will skyrocket.

New York thinks they can get rid of fossil fuels through electrification alone. They will make us reliant on unreliable solar and wind, which are in turn reliant on China for parts and rare metals.

The left calls it clearner energy, but they must have missed the Africans digging for rare materials with children. As for clean, electric still depends on fossil fuels.

The cost of electricity will be extremely high over the next 17 years. This is madness. The cost of this over the next 17 years will be at least in the hundreds of billions of dollars.

In just seven years, Gov. Hochul wants fossil fuels reduced 40 percent. She will favor minorities. White people should get out of New York.

Hochul said, “As we work to drive down polluting emissions across the board, we must make sure that those who have already suffered from environmental injustice no longer bear an unfair share of the burden.

“Our ambitious Cap-and-Invest Program sets a cap on greenhouse gas emissions and shares the revenues with New Yorkers from disadvantaged communities to help cover utility bills, transportation costs and decarbonization efforts. Through our innovative efforts, we will create a cleaner, greener future while helping New Yorkers with the costs of the transition,” Hochul said.

The rest of us will have to pay for a cap and trade scam in our one party state.

Related