Greeks need permission to leave their homes as CCP virus returns

Coronavirus, the Communist Chinese Party virus, is amping up again in Europe, and some countries are meeting the challenge by restricting all of their countrymen’s’ freedoms. For the next three weeks, Greece will require everyone in the country to request a pass to leave their home, and they can only leave for specific reasons of necessity.

Paris has a 10 pm to 5 am curfew, and only specific items can be bought and sold.

Italy and England have imposed similar restrictions.

The lockdown in Greece goes into effect on Saturday and will shutter some shops, although supermarkets will remain open, and restaurants will operate as delivery-only.

Measures will be imposed for one month and will be reexamined by officials depending on the country’s containment of the virus. Residents will only be allowed to leave their homes for work, physical exercise, and medical reasons. When residents leave their homes, they must send a text message to authorities.

Retail businesses will close under the new restrictions, except for supermarkets and pharmacies, and high schools will shut while primary schools will remain open.

Greeks will be required to obtain a permit to leave home and carry it and their ID with them when they do so.

The permit can be obtained by text after providing a name and address and choosing the reason for leaving home from a list.

Reasons listed include medical visits, food shopping, banking, assisting others in need, attending religious ceremonies, visitation rights for divorced parents, and outdoor exercise and pet walking.

If sending a text is not possible, Greeks can write their reason for leaving home on a piece of paper and carry it with them, according to Greek Reporter.

There have been 702 recorded deaths from Covid-19 in Greece, which managed to weather the first wave of infections without the enormous loss of life seen in other European countries.

<

p class=”mol-para-with-font”>On Thursday, 29 new deaths were recorded – a new record daily total. Twenty-nine deaths allow the government to take away all freedoms from Italians.

Italy is now split into three zones: red for high risk, then orange and yellow. The red areas are Lombardy, Piedmont, and Aosta Valley in the north and Calabria in the south.

The whole country has a night curfew, the BBC reported.

Italy is under a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. nationwide curfew, with bars and restaurants closing at 6 p.m., while certain areas face harsher restrictions.

Residents in “red zone” regions — Lombardy, Piedmont, Valle d’Aosta, and Calabria — may only leave home for necessities, health, or work. Those in “orange zones” are banned from leaving their towns except for work or health reasons — and bars and restaurants are closed except for delivery and takeout.

According to health ministry data, Italy reported 35,505 new cases and 445 deaths Thursday, taking its case total to 824,879 and fatalities to 40,192.

They have a lot of Chinese workers.

Wall Street Journal described the lockdown in France:

French supermarkets are still selling pajamas for children under four years old. Clothes aisles for older kids are cordoned off. You can buy pots and pans, but silverware—classified as a table decoration—is restricted. Computers remain on store shelves. Gaming consoles don’t.

Newspapers? Yes. The books section? Off-limits.

They also note that the French government has ordered retailers of anything but essential items to shut their doors, except for “click-and-collect” sales.

The government earlier this week also started limiting larger stores that remain open, like supermarkets, from selling nonessentials. French officials said the restrictions would keep bigger retailers from taking advantage of the lockdown and stealing market share from smaller stores.

England also returned to lockdown. The restrictions, which took effect at midnight Thursday, will see restaurants, bars, and non-essential businesses close until December 2.

Lockdowns didn’t work the first time except to destroy their economies, so let’s do it again. If they are doing it to preserve hospital space, that’s one thing, but doing it to eradicate the virus, is a waste of time.

Keeping the populace terrified and under control.

It’s coming to a city near you with Biden in charge and Dr. Fauci restored to his post as scientist-in-chief.