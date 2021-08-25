Greg Kelly names the Generals who lied to us about Afghanistan

















Greg Kelly believes the Generals who kept us in Afghanistan for twenty years have lied to us. Mr. Kelly names them in the first clip. In the second clip, he ventures a guess as to who is behind this withdrawal.

As he said, there are a lot of people we can blame, primarily Joe Biden, but no one is talking about the generals who lied to us.

Mr. Kelly also wants to know why they didn’t prepare for a non-combatant removal operation as we have done so many times before. They had months to do it.

Watch:

We are leaving Afghanistan under a demented fool, guided by his handlers behind the curtain. They are leaving Americans and allies in Afghanistan while bringing in thousands of refugees who could easily be terrorists. They are the Afghans that the Taliban let through the checkpoints and they are coming to a town near you.

Biden is prioritizing refugees over Americans and allies.

So, who is to blame? Who is guiding the destruction of America? Who hates us enough and has said he wants us to be a mere cog in a wheel since we are not that exceptional?

Greg Kelly has an idea:

