Greta’s back claiming the US policies are a disgrace









Greta Thunberg is back telling us we must destroy our world economies, claiming it’s science. She says the United States’ policies are a “disgrace.”

Ms. Thunberg is an autistic and mentally disturbed very young woman. She describes her problems on her Facebook page:

And no, autism (as well as ADHD, ADD, Tourette’s, OCD, ODD etc) is not a “gift”. For most it is an endless fight against schools, workplaces and bullies. But under the right circumstances, given the right adjustments it CAN be a superpower.

I’ve had my fair share of depressions, alienation, anxiety and disorders. But without my diagnosis, I would never have started school striking. Because then I would have been like everyone else.

Our societies need to change, and we need people who think outside the box and we need to start taking care of each other. And embrace our differences. #aspiepower #autism

Radio host Michael Knowles was banned from Fox News for saying she is disturbed but she says she is.

Related