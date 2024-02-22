James Woods Responds to Grifter Joe Forgiving College Loans

“The Supreme Court [an equal branch of government] blocked it. But that didn’t stop me,” ~ Joe Biden

Joe Biden did it. As reported, he forgave another 150,000 college loans illegally. He is violating the spirit of the Supreme Court ruling that found it unconstitutional. However, he controls the enforcement arm of the government, and they are just as crooked as he is. We need another lawsuit to settle the exact same question so he can ignore it again.

How much longer will Pres Biden be allowed to defy the Supreme Court on his student loan forgiveness? The Supremes were clear that this kind of unilateral, $100 billion+ spending is NOT constitutional. He’s not king. Which state will challenge him…again! ~ David Asman, Fox News

Biden has NO POWER to forgive debt at the expense of citizens. He’s a dictator, and our laws are useless against him and his out-of-control “Progressive” Democrats.

“People think that the president of the United States has the power for debt forgiveness. He does not.” Correct. Yet again and again, Biden flouts the law and SCOTUS rulings in an attempt to buy votes. Disgraceful.pic.twitter.com/wVsF2J2Bbh — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) February 21, 2024

JAMES WOODS ON THE GRIFTER WHO HAS TAKEN UP RESIDENCE IN THE WHITE HOUSE

James Woods put Biden’s shameful vote buying succinctly. Notice the hashtag dictator.

When grifter Joseph Biden tells you he “forgave” billions in student debt, remember this: YOU are paying off these loans with YOUR Democrat-inflated taxes. “The government” is YOU and YOUR MONEY is being squandered. And all while he simply ignores the Supreme Court.#Dictator https://t.co/jF9rsGrauJ — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 22, 2024

Sadly, this satire clip is true:

Gender Studies Grad Demands Blue-Collar Worker Pay Off Her Loans pic.twitter.com/pehzc0rpth — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 21, 2024

