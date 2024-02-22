James Woods Responds to Grifter Joe Forgiving College Loans

By
M Dowling
-
1
22

“The Supreme Court [an equal branch of government] blocked it. But that didn’t stop me,” ~ Joe Biden

Joe Biden did it. As reported, he forgave another 150,000 college loans illegally. He is violating the spirit of the Supreme Court ruling that found it unconstitutional. However, he controls the enforcement arm of the government, and they are just as crooked as he is. We need another lawsuit to settle the exact same question so he can ignore it again.

How much longer will Pres Biden be allowed to defy the Supreme Court on his student loan forgiveness? The Supremes were clear that this kind of unilateral, $100 billion+ spending is NOT constitutional. He’s not king. Which state will challenge him…again!

~ David Asman, Fox News

Biden has NO POWER to forgive debt at the expense of citizens. He’s a dictator, and our laws are useless against him and his out-of-control “Progressive” Democrats.

JAMES WOODS ON THE GRIFTER WHO HAS TAKEN UP RESIDENCE IN THE WHITE HOUSE

James Woods put Biden’s shameful vote buying succinctly. Notice the hashtag dictator.

Sadly, this satire clip is true:


Peter B. Prange
Guest
Peter B. Prange
46 minutes ago

Great video!
Worthless Joe! Bragging about going against the Supreme Court.
We need that 2016 slogan back: Lock her, I mean him, up!!!!

0
Reply
