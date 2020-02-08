Dems out of the closet, they reveal they are the socialist party

During Friday night’s debate, Joe Biden, who is far-left himself, argued that President Trump will label the Democrat Socialist party as ‘Socialist’ if Bernie wins the nomination.

The Democrat Party is now socialist and communist, but we are supposed to pretend they aren’t. We are expected to say it’s even fantastical to think so.

A moderator asked the group if they are concerned about having a “Democratic Socialist” at the top of the Democrat ticket.

Every single one hesitated. The fact is Democratic Socialists are to the left of the Communist Party. Bernie is actually a communist.

Bernie really won Iowa and we all know it. Somehow, St. Pete squeezed out a teeny delegate lead but Bernie won the popular vote overwhelmingly before the coin tosses and miscounts. He is leading in New Hampshire.

STUNNING! Watch every leading Democrat hesitate to say they are concerned about having a Democratic Socialist at the top of the Democratic ticket. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/LkSkuDrP4U — Trump War Room – Text WOKE to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) February 8, 2020

THE DEMOCRAT PARTY IS UNOFFICIALLY THE SOCIALIST/COMMUNIST PARTY, EVEN WITHOUT BERNIE

This is who the party is now. Bernie is just honest about it. Willie Geist said it himself.

Bernie represents a “huge” number of party members, Geist said. That goes for Warren’s voters. They are in the same “bucket.”

What he is saying is most of the party are socialists and communists.

He didn’t mention that the other candidates are also far-left except for Amy Klobuchar who can be manipulated.

Watch:

Watch two Democrats explain: