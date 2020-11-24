GSA Administrator releases funds for Biden’s transition

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Donald Trump tweeted that his beleaguered GSA Administrator Emily Murphy was granted the okay to release the federal funds in support of the transition efforts of not-yet-president-elect Joe Biden. It’s terrifying thinking of the mentally deficient Joe in charge of the country, especially given the fact that his handlers are communists and socialists.

He probably took pity on the GSA Administrator who was under assault by the vile leftists.

Murphy released a letter to Biden, saying, “Because of recent developments involving legal challenges and certification of election results, I have determined that you may access the post-election resources and services described in Section 3 of the Act upon request.”

Murphy also added that she came to this conclusion on her own, writing, “Please know that I came to my decision independently, based on the law and available facts. I was never directly or indirectly pressured by any Executive Branch official, including those who work at the White House or GSA, about the substance. or the timing of my decision.”

President Trump tweeted again, thanking Ms. Murphy. He will not give up. He continues to fight:

Evil, crazy Keith Olberman isn’t satisfied that Ms. Murphy has been threatened and verbally abused. Now he wants her up on contempt of Congress charges. These leftists are going to be in charge and this is what we will have to put up with.

The leftists were going to sue:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.