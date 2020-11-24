GSA Administrator releases funds for Biden’s transition

Donald Trump tweeted that his beleaguered GSA Administrator Emily Murphy was granted the okay to release the federal funds in support of the transition efforts of not-yet-president-elect Joe Biden. It’s terrifying thinking of the mentally deficient Joe in charge of the country, especially given the fact that his handlers are communists and socialists.

He probably took pity on the GSA Administrator who was under assault by the vile leftists.

Murphy released a letter to Biden, saying, “Because of recent developments involving legal challenges and certification of election results, I have determined that you may access the post-election resources and services described in Section 3 of the Act upon request.”

Murphy also added that she came to this conclusion on her own, writing, “Please know that I came to my decision independently, based on the law and available facts. I was never directly or indirectly pressured by any Executive Branch official, including those who work at the White House or GSA, about the substance. or the timing of my decision.”

President Trump tweeted again, thanking Ms. Murphy. He will not give up. He continues to fight:

…fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2020

Evil, crazy Keith Olberman isn’t satisfied that Ms. Murphy has been threatened and verbally abused. Now he wants her up on contempt of Congress charges. These leftists are going to be in charge and this is what we will have to put up with.

THE TRANSITION CAN FINALLY BEGIN. And so should Contempt of Congress charges against GSA’s Emily Murphy. Turns out she delayed “ascertainment,” and refused to testify to the House, while trying to get another political job in Trump World O vs T: https://t.co/MUXyng5gq4

In brief: pic.twitter.com/v9uDDaf01g — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 24, 2020

The leftists were going to sue:

“Had Emily Murphy and the GSA not signed the ascertainment papers today, we were prepared to file a lawsuit. The incoming administration must be prepared to protect the safety and well-being of the residents of our states on Day 1. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/T8Ax0v5g1p — Washington State Attorney General (@AGOWA) November 24, 2020