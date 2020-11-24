Rudy explains why the break with Sidney Powell

On Fox Business Network’s “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani commented on his break with Sidney Powell on Sunday.

Giuliani attributed it to his pursuit of a different theory than Powell’s approach.

“I think it’s because we’re pursuing two different theories,” he said. “Our theory of the case to get to the Supreme Court now in four places — and it’s soon going to be in two others, and there’ll be an overall lawsuit — is basically misconduct of the election by state officials in at least five or six different states in which the misconduct of the election involved deprivation of constitutional rights for the president. For example, in one part of the state, you could fix a ballot, Democrat part. In other parts of the state, you couldn’t fix a ballot. In one part of the state, the ballots were examined. The other part of the state, they didn’t care if the ballots were examined. In Pennsylvania, there are 680,000 unexamined ballots that virtually were put in secretly by Democrats alone. That’s outrageous. That is misconduct of the election.”

WATCH BELOW:

