Guerilla Camps in the US?

Middle Eastern men of military age are pouring into the country. They look like guerilla camps to vets.

“This was filmed last night at the border in Arizona. All men from the Middle East. Military-age. Fit. Well fed. No family. A man fleeing war takes his family. A man going to war leaves them,” writes End Wokeness.

Meanwhile, Biden is luxuriating in St. Croix, and Barack Obama is operating from his basement gym in DC. This is Obama’s third term.

Military age men from China are coming in droves, so what does Biden do? He reduces the number of questions Border Patrol can ask them.

Biden Admin reduces interview questions for Chinese migrants crossing illegally. ⬇️This is the result of an Admin policy outcome that prioritizes processing over vetting. https://t.co/SpqGmkbxoJ via @dailycaller — Chad Wolf (@ChadFWolf) January 2, 2024

The criminals are released, too.

By definition, ANY crime committed by an illegal migrant IS preventable, but the Biden Admin is RELEASING migrants left and right, many of whom are criminals. Let’s stop funding releases and stop UNDERMINING our public safety.

#HR2 #NoSecurityNoFunding https://t.co/EH8Bng5yOL — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) January 2, 2024

Your new dependants are coming:

She is a liar, an evil liar.

JUST IN: With a straight face and blinking eyelashes, @WhiteHouse @PressSec Karine Jean-Pierre says President @JoeBiden has been doing all he can to protect the US border, but Republicans are standing in the way. WATCH pic.twitter.com/y1HqG9IaG6 — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) January 2, 2024

