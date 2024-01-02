Guerilla Camps in the US?

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

Middle Eastern men of military age are pouring into the country. They look like guerilla camps to vets.

“This was filmed last night at the border in Arizona. All men from the Middle East. Military-age. Fit. Well fed. No family. A man fleeing war takes his family. A man going to war leaves them,” writes End Wokeness.

Meanwhile, Biden is luxuriating in St. Croix, and Barack Obama is operating from his basement gym in DC. This is Obama’s third term.

Military age men from China are coming in droves, so what does Biden do? He reduces the number of questions Border Patrol can ask them.

The criminals are released, too.

Your new dependants are coming:

She is a liar, an evil liar.


