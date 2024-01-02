Victor Davis Hanson on “Most Surreal Experiences” in US History

In an article at American Greatness, Victor Davis Hanson said, “Biden appointed Alejandro Mayorkas as Secretary of Homeland Security, whose apparent prime directive was to destroy the southern border.”

“In one of the most surreal experiences in the history of the United States, each night Americans see video clips of thousands of foreign nationals crossing the border en masse with complete impunity—as if the entire corpus of federal immigration law has been dynamited.”

They were dynamited. It’s not “as if.” Meanwhile, Americans are forced to listen to the administration swear the border is secure in one of the worst cases of government gaslighting in history.

Hanson finds it even stranger that Americans have no real idea they are destroying the border.

Hanson listed ten ways their nihilism is destroying the US:

Legal immigration, lawlessness, dependency, endless cash flow to Mexico, cartels, trashing citizens, costs, ending deterrence for good, engraining the oppressor-oppressed Marxist narrative (DEI), and the cruel irony of everyone wanting to come to a country where all the white people are allegedly racist.

Democrats are destroying the United States, and the GOP is fading into non-existence. For the past year, Republicans rubber-stamped everything Democrats wanted.

California is going to give free healthcare to illegal aliens. Meanwhile, taxpayers have to pay for their insurance. California will need a federal bailout since they are already $68 billion in the red.

Remember all the bills that some in the GOP approved, including the Omnibus? Eighteen Republican senators voted for the spending.

The Wild Border

Migrant encounters at the southern border over the last four Decembers. (3 Biden, 1 Trump). December 2023: 302,000+ December 2022: 252,315 December 2021: 179,253 December 2020: 73,994 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 2, 2024

Lines around the block in NYC to reapply for another round of taxpayer paid housing. None of these illegal criminals are working. None have skills that we need. They are leeches. They are invaders. This is beyond comprehension. pic.twitter.com/nROwnIas8M — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 2, 2024

Indians flowing into China invasion camp tonight. Darien, Panama: pic.twitter.com/EGlUfsl57z — Michael Yon: Callsign BIG HONEY 6 (@Michael_Yon) January 2, 2024

NGOs ARE COMMIE ORGS FUNDED BY SOROS & OUR GOVT TO DESTROY THE USA Muckraker obtained multiple maps, handed out by non-government organizations across South and Central America, that detail the routes to take to the U.S. and where to cross the U.S. border. These maps are hardly… pic.twitter.com/Ox5P4sycNh — NahBabyNah (@NahBabyNah) December 25, 2023

