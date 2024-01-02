Victor Davis Hanson on “Most Surreal Experiences” in US History

In an article at American Greatness, Victor Davis Hanson said, “Biden appointed Alejandro Mayorkas as Secretary of Homeland Security, whose apparent prime directive was to destroy the southern border.”

“In one of the most surreal experiences in the history of the United States, each night Americans see video clips of thousands of foreign nationals crossing the border en masse with complete impunity—as if the entire corpus of federal immigration law has been dynamited.”

They were dynamited. It’s not “as if.” Meanwhile, Americans are forced to listen to the administration swear the border is secure in one of the worst cases of government gaslighting in history.

Hanson finds it even stranger that Americans have no real idea they are destroying the border.

Hanson listed ten ways their nihilism is destroying the US:

Legal immigration, lawlessness, dependency, endless cash flow to Mexico, cartels, trashing citizens, costs, ending deterrence for good, engraining the oppressor-oppressed Marxist narrative (DEI), and the cruel irony of everyone wanting to come to a country where all the white people are allegedly racist.

Democrats are destroying the United States, and the GOP is fading into non-existence. For the past year, Republicans rubber-stamped everything Democrats wanted.

California is going to give free healthcare to illegal aliens. Meanwhile, taxpayers have to pay for their insurance. California will need a federal bailout since they are already $68 billion in the red.

Remember all the bills that some in the GOP approved, including the Omnibus? Eighteen Republican senators voted for the spending.

The Wild Border

