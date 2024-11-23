Trump to Nominate Brooke Rollins to Lead the Agriculture Dept.

According to an exclusive report from The Wall Street Journal, President-elect Donald Trump is expected to name Brooke Rollins to lead the Agriculture Department.

Rollins is a former domestic policy adviser to Trump and is the current president of America First Policy Institute.

Rollins spoke to Trump about the potential job offer earlier this week.

She grew up on a farm and graduated from Texas A&M University, completing her degree in agriculture development. She used to lead the Texas Public Policy Foundation, a conservative think tank.

An ally of Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, Rollins was once considered a contender to be White House chief of staff. However, Susie Wiles, who helped run Trump’s campaign, was chosen for that role.

During Trump’s first term, Rollins led the Domestic Policy Council. A Texas native, she previously ran the Texas Public Policy Foundation, a conservative-leaning think tank. Five Things New Preppers Forget When Getting Ready for Bad Times Ahead/ If confirmed, Rollins would likely play a role in discussions about Trump’s plans for sweeping tariffs on U.S. imports, which could affect American farmers.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement Name Last name Email