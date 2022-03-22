Guilty! He Entered the Capitol on J6 to Calm People Down

A founder of “Cowboys for Trump” was found guilty on Tuesday of going into the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot. He was also found not guilty of disorderly conduct. He was trying to calm people down at the time he entered.

It took a year for this. The media is calling it a “milestone” and the “second win.” The cowboy, Couy Griffin could apparently spend a year in prison but won’t. He has no prior record.

U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden of the District of Columbia found Griffin, 48, a rodeo rider and New Mexico county commissioner, guilty of one of the two misdemeanor offenses, according to the Associated Press.

He was found guilty of entering a restricted area protected by the U.S. Secret Service.

Judge McFadden, a Trump appointee, made his decision following one day of testimony. He said it should have been obvious to Griffin that he was entering a restricted area, but that prosecutors failed to prove he engaged in disorderly conduct.

“Arguably, he was trying to calm people down, not rile them up,” the judge said.

