DHS Still Hasn’t Investigated the Horseback BP Media Hoax Despite Promises of Swift Action

Six months after the Department of Homeland Security launched a fraudulent investigation into false claims that horseback border agents in Del Rio “whipped” Haitian migrants, nothing has been done. Secretary Mayorkas pledged it would be done in “days, not weeks.” The involved agents remain off patrol duties, according to Fox LA reporter, Bill Melugin.

Are they waiting until no one cares or notices?

It was a media hoax prompted by a misreading of a photo of Border Patrol agents on horseback trying to contain illegal aliens from Haiti. The photojournalist who took the picture debunked the story.

Democrats with their media comrades claimed the agents were “whipping” the Haitians. The US Department of Homeland Security immediately pledged to “swiftly” conduct an investigation into what it called “extremely troubling” footage of Border Patrol agents on horseback aggressively dispersing Haitian illegal aliens. They said the agents might be disciplined.

All the agents were doing was their job of corraling these potentially dangerous illegal aliens who were not listening.

The administration took their horses away.

Kamala Harris condemned the Border patrol without the facts.

“What I saw depicted, those individuals on horseback treating human beings the way they were was horrible,” Harris told reporters after an event to promote the White House’s economic agenda.

“I fully support what is happening right now, which is a thorough investigation into what is going on there. But human beings should never be treated that way, and I’m deeply troubled about it,” she said.

“I mean, talk about a country that has just experienced so much tragedy,” Harris continued. “And we really have to do a lot more to recognize that, as a member of the Western Hemisphere, we’ve got to support some very basic needs that the people of Haiti have to get back up and to do what folks naturally want to do, be them from Haiti or in the countries in Central America. People want to stay home. They don’t want to leave home. But they leave when they cannot satisfy their basic needs.”

Mayorkas was horrified.

Mayorkas said it was “horrifying” systemic racism. Democrats said they would “make those people pay.”

“To see people treated like they did? Horses running them over? People being strapped? It’s outrageous,” Biden proclaimed. “I promise you, those people will pay.”

DHS Secretary Mayorkas said the same thing, and even compared it to “systemic racism.”

Mayorkas also claimed the investigation will be transparent. One must wonder if that’s even possible with this non-transparent group of far-left ideologues.

The reporter made it clear that the photo was a misrepresentation and no one was hurt or being assaulted.

Biden weighed in without the facts.

Jen Psaki said it was still “unacceptable.”

President Joe bumfuzzled and said, “But I was horrible what to see, that you saw. To see people like they did. Horses barely running them over and people being strapped. It’s outrageous. I promise you those people will pay. They will be an investigation underway now and there will be consequences. There will be consequences. It’s an embarrassment. Beyond an embarrassment. It’s dangerous. It’s wrong. It sends the wrong message around the world. It sends the wrong message at home. It’s simply not who we are. Thank you.”

