Gun Grabber Grisham Sued for Infringing on the 2nd Amendment

The National Association for Gun Rights has filed a lawsuit against New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and other state officials over her emergency order prohibiting people from carrying firearms in two New Mexico counties.

It’s clearly illegal.

The lawsuit was filed by the organization and Albuquerque resident Foster Haines one day after Governor Grisham suspended concealed and open carry laws city-wide.

The complaint argues that the order violates the Second Amendment.

They cited the 2022 Supreme Court decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen. The Court had ruled that New York’s “proper-cause” requirement for a permit to carry a concealed firearm violates the Fourteenth Amendment since it “prevents law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.”

New Mexico Governor Michelle Grisham just declared a “gun violence public emergency” and BANNED the public carry of guns in Albuquerque and the surrounding county by executive order. Not on our watch! THAT IS WHY WE ARE SUING THE GOVERNOR OF NEW MEXICO!https://t.co/ekMRsXIu91 pic.twitter.com/kRDOt9bxZV — National Association for Gun Rights (@NatlGunRights) September 9, 2023

Democrats have continually broken the law and they have gotten away with it. She must not get away with this.

The Gun Owners of America have also filed suit.

BREAKING⁰⁰GOA and @GunFoundation have officially filed our lawsuit against NM Governor Grisham and her tyrannical executive order banning firearm carry. See you in court! — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) September 10, 2023

State Rep.s Lord and Block have called for her impeachment.

Elon Musk reacted swiftly, “At risk of stating what should be obvious, deliberately violating the Constitution is next-level illegal. How soon can this person be removed from office?”

The NRA notes that people whose rights are violated could sue for up to $2,000,000.

The New Mexico Bill of Rights guarantees the right to keep and bear arms for security, defense, and all other lawful purposes. Under the New Mexico Civil Rights Act, signed into law by @GovMLG, a person whose rights under the Bill of Rights are violated may sue to recover for… pic.twitter.com/DguSm6hod9 — NRA (@NRA) September 9, 2023

TYRANT

She is a tyrant, and she’s not finished.

She plans to go further with this constitutional violation, punishing innocent law-abiding citizens.

Grisham’s order calls upon the state Department of Health to compile and issue “a comprehensive report on gunshot victims presenting at hospitals in New Mexico.”

@GovMLG‘s unconstitutional assertion of canceling the 1st and 2nd Amendments in an “emergency” echoes tactics seen in tyrannical regimes, not in a free America. The NRA remains vigilant in protecting the rights of every American citizen. #nmleg pic.twitter.com/dsXA0uiiPw — NRA (@NRA) September 9, 2023

Related