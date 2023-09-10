Gun Grabber Grisham Sued for Infringing on the 2nd Amendment

By
M Dowling
-
0
38

The National Association for Gun Rights has filed a lawsuit against New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and other state officials over her emergency order prohibiting people from carrying firearms in two New Mexico counties.

It’s clearly illegal.

The U.S. Constitution with “We The People” burinng .

The lawsuit was filed by the organization and Albuquerque resident Foster Haines one day after Governor Grisham suspended concealed and open carry laws city-wide.

The complaint argues that the order violates the Second Amendment.

They cited the 2022 Supreme Court decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen. The Court had ruled that New York’s “proper-cause” requirement for a permit to carry a concealed firearm violates the Fourteenth Amendment since it “prevents law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.”

Democrats have continually broken the law and they have gotten away with it. She must not get away with this.

The Gun Owners of America have also filed suit.

State Rep.s Lord and Block have called for her impeachment.

Elon Musk reacted swiftly,  “At risk of stating what should be obvious, deliberately violating the Constitution is next-level illegal. How soon can this person be removed from office?”

The NRA notes that people whose rights are violated could sue for up to $2,000,000.

TYRANT

She is a tyrant, and she’s not finished.

She plans to go further with this constitutional violation, punishing innocent law-abiding citizens.

Grisham’s order calls upon the state Department of Health to compile and issue “a comprehensive report on gunshot victims presenting at hospitals in New Mexico.”


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments