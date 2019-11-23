Gunmaker Stag Arms flees Connecticut along with others

Connecticut is not a free state, and the one thing the state officials support the least is the Second Amendment. That has caused gunmakers to start moving out.

Pinedale Online reported that “Gunmaker Stag Arms has announced on November 18, 2019, it is moving all its operations from Connecticut to Wyoming. Connecticut passed stricter gun laws after the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown.

It continues to do so.

The AR-15 rifle maker had announced in June that it would be leaving Connecticut for somewhere else that is more business-friendly.

“It plans to be relocated to Cheyenne by the end of the year. The company said in a statement on November 18th, ‘Not only is Wyoming an incredibly hospitable place to do business, it is also a top destination for outdoor recreation, including hunting and shooting sports, which reflects its citizens’ unwavering support for the Second Amendment.'”

The Sandy Hook parents are allowed to sue the Remington gun manufacturer although the gunmaker had nothing to do with the murders of their children and are exercising their Second Amendment rights. So there’s that.

The Democrats hope to bankrupt gunmakers with lawsuits.

A number of companies, including Strum Ruger & CO, PTR industries, are preparing to leave.

It is estimated that this industry accounted for somewhere around 7,400 jobs in the state when you take into account the manufacturers, suppliers and other people closely connected to the business. In other words, gun industry in Connecticut has had an economic impact amounting to $1.7 billion, which is definitely something that will be felt once it’s gone, StateofGuns reports.

In recent years, magazine and accessory maker Magpul has left Colorado for Wyoming and Texas, citing strict new gun control laws as the impetus for their relocation. They were joined in the Cowboy State this year by Weatherby, who left California for similar reasons.

Although Olin-Winchester is still headquartered in Illinois, for the past several years, they have been rapidly shifting manufacturing jobs to their plant in deep-red Mississippi, a key ammo maker for the military that produces everything but shotgun shells. Similarly, rifle maker LMT moved from their Illinois home of 40 years to more accommodating Indiana.

Wyoming is free, Texas and Mississippi are still free, Connecticut is not.